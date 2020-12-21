 Skip to main content
Services for Dec. 22
Brennen J. Christensen — 11 a.m. at Landmark Community Church in Rapid City

Colette Pawnee Leggins-Marrowbone — noon at St. Matthews Episcopal Church in Rapid City

Salvador 'Chuck' Valades — 11 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Sturgis

