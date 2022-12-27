 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Services for Dec. 28

Irma-Jean Rose (Jensen) Hamling — 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rapid City

Marnee M. White Wolf — 2 p.m. at Holy Rosary Mission Catholic Church at Red Cloud Indian School near Pine Ridge

