 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Services for Dec. 28
0 entries

Services for Dec. 28

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Jan M. Bielmaier — 10 a.m. at the Wall Community Center

David A. Hodina — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Franklin Joy Jr. — 2 p.m. at the New Underwood Community Church

Dorothy M. Wiege — 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Sturgis

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News