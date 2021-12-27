 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Services for Dec. 28

  • Updated
  • 0

William George Brumbaugh — 11 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Janie Lynn Hale — 1 p.m. PST at White Emerson Mortuary in Whittier, Calif.

Valerie "Val" Oldenberg — 10 a.m. at American Legion Hall in Philip

Kimberly A. Palu —10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Richard Dean Ward —10 a.m. at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church in Rapid City

Joseph Wheeler —11 a.m. at Minnekahta Valley Cemetery near Hot Springs

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News