Services for Dec. 28

William George Brumbaugh — 11 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Janie Lynn Hale — 1 p.m. PST at White Emerson Mortuary in Whittier, Calif.

Valerie "Val" Oldenberg — 10 a.m. at American Legion Hall in Philip

Kimberly A. Palu — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Richard Dean Ward — 10 a.m. at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church in Rapid City

Joseph Wheeler — 11 a.m. at Minnekahta Valley Cemetery near Hot Springs