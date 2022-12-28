 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Services for Dec. 29

Hiram Melvin Neiffer — 10 a.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Hill City

Gale Wesley "Wes" Peppers — 1 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Beverly Jo Sears — 11 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rapid City

