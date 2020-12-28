 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Services for Dec. 29
0 entries

Services for Dec. 29

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Ilene Hagen — 3 p.m. at Hill City Cemetery

Alice Mettler — 1 p.m. at United Methodist Church in Wall

Phillip G. Noble — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Rhonda Weaver — 2 p.m. at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Rapid City

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News