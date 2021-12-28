 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Services for Dec. 29

  • 0

Clint Amiotte — 1 p.m. at Interior Community Center

James William (Jim) Emery — 11 a.m. at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church in Rapid City

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News