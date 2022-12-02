 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Services for Dec. 3

Marvin E. Hansen — 10 a.m. to noon at Custer Lutheran Fellowship Church east of Custer

Derek Allen Johnson — 11 a.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Rapid City

