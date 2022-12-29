Services for Dec. 30

James Anthony Etzkorn — 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Rapid City
Jodi Rae Madsen — 10 a.m. at New Underwood High School Gymnasium in New Underwood
Kim Merkel — 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Ashley, N.D.
Janice Arlene Stimson Moses — 10:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Rapid City
Marvin Ray Rask — 2 p.m. at Bridled for Christ Cowboy Church in New Underwood
Bradley Dale Sharp — 11 a.m. at GenPro Energy Pavilion at Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City
Nancy Stirling-Neuhauser — 10:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Pierre
Florence Kay Trucano — 10:30 a.m. at St. Therese Church in Rapid City
Jan Wiedmeier — livestreamed at 6:30 p.m. at brockhausfuneralhome.com
Betty Lou Wiehl — 11 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City
