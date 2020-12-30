 Skip to main content
Services for Dec. 31
Ricky L. Darrow — 1 p.m. at Lifeway Church in Rapid City

Mary 'Irene' McKnight — 11 a.m. at First Assembly of God Church in Rapid City

Thomas L. Uhrich — 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rapid City

