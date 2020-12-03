 Skip to main content
Services for Dec. 4
Services for Dec. 4

Beverly O. Anderson — 2 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Kermit E. Krausch — 10 a.m. at Black Hills Community Church in Rapid City

Marshall C. Miller — 1 p.m. CST at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Pierre

Roderick J. Stephens — 10 a.m. at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Rapid City

