Services for Dec. 4

Gary A. Greenwalt — 11 a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery in Coralville, Iowa
Kathy Layng — noon at Crossroads Wesleyan Church in Rapid City
Brenda L. Luedtke — 10 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Rapid City
James E. Madsen — 1 p.m. at New Underwood High School Gym
Marjo Ann Maple — 10 a.m. at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs
Pamela Cher May — 1 p.m. at American Legion Hall in Martin
Cynthia M. McCormick — 2 p.m. at United Methodist Church in Spearfish
Carol McDonald — 10 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Rapid City
Faron L. Raile — 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Rapid City
Kitti Trudeau — 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Warrenton, Va.
Stanley Zakinski — 4 p.m. at Westminster Church in Rapid City
