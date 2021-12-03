 Skip to main content
Services for Dec. 4

Gary A. Greenwalt — 11 a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery in Coralville, Iowa

Kathy Layng — noon at Crossroads Wesleyan Church in Rapid City

Brenda L. Luedtke — 10 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Rapid City

James E. Madsen — 1 p.m. at New Underwood High School Gym

Marjo Ann Maple — 10 a.m. at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs

Pamela Cher May — 1 p.m. at American Legion Hall in Martin

Cynthia M. McCormick — 2 p.m. at United Methodist Church in Spearfish

Carol McDonald — 10 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Rapid City

Faron L. Raile — 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Kitti Trudeau — 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Warrenton, Va.

Stanley Zakinski — 4 p.m. at Westminster Church in Rapid City

