Services for Dec. 6

Adilynn Paige Barloon — 2 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Sister Jane Frances Mullaney, OSB — 1:30 p.m. at Holy Cross Chapel at Terra Sancta in Rapid City

Joyce L. Shacklett — 11:30 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Victor Wolf — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

