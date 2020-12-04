 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Services for Dec. 7
0 entries

Services for Dec. 7

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Robert 'Bob' Evans — 10:30 a.m. at Open Bible Church in Midland (with livestreaming)

Larry Feiler — 1 p.m. at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Herbert Huber — 2 p.m. CST at the Norris Cemetery

Stephanie G. Rhodes — 2 p.m. livestreaming at Kirk Funeral Home website 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News