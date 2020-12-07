 Skip to main content
Services for Dec. 8
Services for Dec. 8

Norma L. Halbert — 10 a.m. at Lighthouse Assembly of God Church in Hill City

Sandra Jo Karlin — 1 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Meghan Newsam — 10 a.m. CST at United Methodist Church in Murdo

Carol S. Osterbur — 10 a.m. livestreaming at Kirk Funeral Home website

