Services for Dec. 9
Services for Dec. 9

Ronald Rickenbach — 2 p.m. at Hillside Cemetery in Oelrichs

Delane Schieferstein Sr. — 1 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Arlene E. Woodford — 2 p.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

