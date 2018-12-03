Try 1 month for 99¢

Michele A. Doering — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Ivan S. Hollow Horn — 10 a.m. at Messiah Episcopal Church in Wounded Knee

Charlene K. Janis — 11 a.m. at Little Wound Elementary School Gym in Kyle

Celebrate
the life of: Services for Dec. 3
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments