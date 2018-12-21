Try 1 month for 99¢

Raymond L. Anderson — 10 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Patricia L. Bowlby — 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church in Rapid City

Virgil Brugger — 1 p.m. at South Canyon Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Everett L. Burgess — 11 a.m. at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs

Collins 'CJ' Clifford — 11 a.m. at Wounded Knee District School in Manderson

Aaron Klapkin — 9 a.m. at Parkview Church in Rapid City

Charles Oller — 11 a.m. CST at the Vivian Auditorium

Celebrate
the life of: Services for Dec. 21
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments