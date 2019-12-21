Services for Dec. 21

Marion Arment — 10 a.m. at Presbyterian Church in Kadoka

M. Arlene Carter-Snyder — 10 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in Piedmont

Jennifer Crazy Bear — 11 a.m. at American Horse School in Allen

Mary E. Davidson — 1:30 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Lynn John Day — 10 a.m. at Knollwood Heights United Methodist Church in Rapid City

Alexa Dzintars — 11 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rapid City