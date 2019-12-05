{{featured_button_text}}

Luke Bachmeier — 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Sturgis

Edna M. Estes — 10 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Eunabel McKie — 10 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Germaine M. Tremmel — 12:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

