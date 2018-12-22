Try 1 month for 99¢

Melvin E. Brassfield — 1 p.m. at Landmark Community Church in Rapid City

Edmond W. Graham — 11 a.m. at Eagle's Club in Rapid City

Jean E. Hawthorne — 11 a.m. at South Canyon Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Margaret A. Ryan — 11 a.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church in Deadwood

Deryk Ulmer — 10:30 a.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Spearfish

Celebrate
the life of: Services for Dec. 22
