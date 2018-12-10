Try 1 month for 99¢

Clarinda E. Broken Leg — 10 a.m. at Joyner Hall in Pine Ridge

Oriena J. Cramer — 1 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Lila 'Joan' Jenkins — 11 a.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Hermosa

James J. Niggemann — 10 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Hill City

Services for Dec. 10
