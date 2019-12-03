{{featured_button_text}}

Rosalie Mae Dahlquist — 11 a.m. at LifeSpring Wesleyan Church in Sturgis

Chris A. Jones — 11 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Kathryn Kinsall — 1 p.m. at the Sundance (Wyo.) Community Church

Larry 'Joe' Monheim — 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church in Rapid City

Ralph Peters Jr. — 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Darlene J. Simunek — 2 p.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Hot Springs

Jeanne K. Taylor — 1 p.m. at Arrowhead Country Club in Rapid City

