Wayne Lesmeister — 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Belle Fourche

Mamie M. Mailloux — 11 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Sturgis

Adam R. Mohler — 10:30 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Grace E. Schmid — 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church in Rapid City

Frank 'Sonny' Stangle — 10 a.m. at the New Underwood School Gym

Celebrate
the life of: Services for Dec. 28
