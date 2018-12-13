Try 1 month for 99¢

Larry Baker — 11 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Pearl M. Cottier — 10 a.m. at Old American Legion in Martin

Robert W. Cress — 4 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

James M. Lassle — 1 p.m. at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Sturgis

Florence 'Flo' Swem — 10 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

the life of: Services for Dec. 13
