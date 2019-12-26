Services for Dec. 26


Sheryl M. Davis — 1:30 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Shirley L. Hollister — 1:30 p.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

