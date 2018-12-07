Try 1 month for 99¢

James 'Digger' Beckwith — 2 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church in Kadoka

Dale R. Hansen — 2 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Sturgis

Margaret J. Lightfield — 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Dale W. McKee — 2 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Kay M. Wehrle — 10 a.m. at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Norman G. Wortman — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

the life of: Services for Dec. 7
