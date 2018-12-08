Try 1 month for 99¢

Iola Belmont — 10 a.m. at The Little White Church in Hill City

Rose M. Jackson — 10 a.m. at Wounded Knee District School in Manderson

Matthew J. Lorenzen — 11 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Celebrate
the life of: Services for Dec. 8
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments