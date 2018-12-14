Try 1 month for 99¢

Patricia A. Goff — 10 a.m. at Believers Fellowship in Sturgis

Gary G. Horsley — 5 p.m. at Countryside Community Church in Spearfish

Gertrude L. Kooiman — 1 p.m. at Holland Center Christian Reformed Church south of Lodgepole

Jeanette E. Small — 10 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Don I. Wilson Jr. — 10 a.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Rapid City

the life of: Services for Dec. 14
