Gene H. Britt — 11 a.m. at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church in Rapid City

Melville Ekroth — 2 p.m. CST at First Christian Church in Winner

Phyllis Simonson — 1 p.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City

Celebrate
the life of: Services for Dec. 19
