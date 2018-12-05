Try 1 month for 99¢

Robert L. Ginter — 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Tiffany R. Jockisch — 10 a.m. at Seventh-day Adventist Church in Spearfish

Frances 'Fran' Knudson — 11 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Rapid City

Grace E. Mickelson — 1 p.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City

Services for Dec. 5
