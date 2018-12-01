Catherine Allard — 10 a.m. at St. Therese Church in Rapid City
Shirley J. Brown — 10 a.m. at Community Center, 1200 Range View Circle in Rapid City
Marsha I. Heaton — 1 p.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis
Alvis L. Lisenbee — 10 a.m. at Surbeck Center at South Dakota School of Mines & Technology in Rapid City
Evalyne M. Schmaltz — 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Spearfish
* Subject to change due to weather
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.