Try 1 month for 99¢

Catherine Allard — 10 a.m. at St. Therese Church in Rapid City

Shirley J. Brown — 10 a.m. at Community Center, 1200 Range View Circle in Rapid City

Marsha I. Heaton — 1 p.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

Alvis L. Lisenbee — 10 a.m. at Surbeck Center at South Dakota School of Mines & Technology in Rapid City

Evalyne M. Schmaltz — 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Spearfish

* Subject to change due to weather

Celebrate
the life of: Services for Dec. 1
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments