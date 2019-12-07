{{featured_button_text}}

Brian L. Curtis — 3 p.m. at the Belle Fourche Area Community Center Auditorium

Bonnie J. Ginsbach — 11 a.m. at Christian Life Center in Belle Fourche

David Hand — 1 p.m. CST at St. John's Catholic Church in Fort Pierre

Louann Rae Julius — noon at Cedar Canyon Camp in Rapid City

Robert T. Mullally — 10 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Helen D. Petersen — 11 a.m. at Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church in Black Hawk

Robert S. Ulrich — 1 p.m. at the Church of Christ in Sundance, Wyo.

