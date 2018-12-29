Try 1 month for 99¢

Michelle R. Colbath — 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church in Rapid City

Dan Donahue — 2:30 p.m. CST at Pat Duffy Community Center in Fort Pierre

Sharyn G. Gates — 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church Hall in Kyle

George Ghost Dog Jr. — 10 a.m. at Fr. Pauly Hall in Porcupine

Kenneth Humphrey — 2 p.m. CST at Mason Funeral Home in Winner

Herbert E. Johnson — 11 a.m. at Kline Funeral Chapel in Belle Fourche

Ralph McQuirk — 1 p.m. at Philip High School Fine Arts Building

Lois M. Rapp — 10 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Hot Springs

Sylvia B. Wetz — 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Spearfish

Hugh L. Wynia — 10:30 a.m. at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs

Services for Dec. 29
