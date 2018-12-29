Michelle R. Colbath — 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church in Rapid City
Dan Donahue — 2:30 p.m. CST at Pat Duffy Community Center in Fort Pierre
Sharyn G. Gates — 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church Hall in Kyle
George Ghost Dog Jr. — 10 a.m. at Fr. Pauly Hall in Porcupine
Kenneth Humphrey — 2 p.m. CST at Mason Funeral Home in Winner
Herbert E. Johnson — 11 a.m. at Kline Funeral Chapel in Belle Fourche
Ralph McQuirk — 1 p.m. at Philip High School Fine Arts Building
Lois M. Rapp — 10 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Hot Springs
Sylvia B. Wetz — 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Spearfish
Hugh L. Wynia — 10:30 a.m. at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.