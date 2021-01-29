 Skip to main content
Services for Feb. 1
Mary H. Bruce — 10 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Hot Springs

Lance M. Matthews — 11 a.m. at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs

Alice Walthall — 1 p.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

