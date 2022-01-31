 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Services for Feb. 1

  • 0

John Ross Lintz — 2 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Patsy Jane Nicholson — 11 a.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Rapid City

Maynard "Babe" Traversie — 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Black Hills Catholic Church in Piedmont

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News