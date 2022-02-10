Services for Feb. 11

Jan Carol Colton — 9 a.m. MT at St. Leo's Catholic Church in Gordon, Neb.

Ray Chris Cuny — 10 a.m. at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church in Rapid City

Ruby Irene (Lahm) Iszler — 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Rapid City

Margaret G. Olic — 10 a.m. at St. John Evangelist Church in New Underwood

Orland Duane Paulsen — 2:30 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Kenneth Leroy Rost — 10:30 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Whitewood

Seth Stehman — 10:30 a.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

Phillip "Phil" Zacher — 11 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rapid City