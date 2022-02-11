 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Services for Feb. 12

Paul Robert Anderson — 10 a.m. at High Plains Church in Gillette, Wyo.

Deloris C. Kenitzer — 2-4 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Lucie Ronfeldt — 10:30 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church in Rapid City

