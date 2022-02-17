Services for Feb. 18

David Banik — 2 p.m. at Family Worship Center in Mobridge
Ralph Eugene Lawrence Besler — 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Whitewood
Bobbie Ann Gogain — 10 a.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City
Thomas "Tom" Loomis — 1 p.m. at Martin Community Cemetery
Flo Mrnak — 10 a.m. at South Canyon Lutheran Church in Rapid City
Irma Lorraine Stadler — 10:30 a.m. at St. Margaret's Catholic Church in Kimball
Robert Holloway Stewart — 10 a.m. at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Custer
Patricia Gusman Weber — 1:30 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City
Destiny Dawn Willier — 1 p.m. at Black Hills Funeral Home in Sturgis
