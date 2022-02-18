 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Services for Feb. 19

  • 0

Jacquelyn (Jacqi) Kathe Renate Barth — 2-4 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in Piedmont

Paul J. Bentley Jr. — 1 p.m. at First Church of God in Rapid City

Phyllis Irene (Puetz) Hoffman — 2 p.m. at Christ Church in Rapid City

George Melber — 1 p.m. at Community Church of St. Lawrence

Harlan Moos — 10 a.m. at Fine Arts Building in Philip

Cheryl (Cheri) Suzanne Runner Shuck — 10:30 a.m. at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish

