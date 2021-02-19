 Skip to main content
Services for Feb. 20
Peter Buchholz Jr. — 11 a.m. CST at St. John's Catholic Church in Fort Pierre

Robert A. Duwenhoegger — 1 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Elizabeth 'Betty' Garnette — 3:30 p.m. at Sioux Funeral Home in Pine Ridge

Norman Payne — 10 a.m. at United Church in Philip

Dixie D. Tveidt — 11 a.m. at Bear Butte Cemetery in Sturgis

