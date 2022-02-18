 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Services for Feb. 21

Marcella "Marci" Rose Howe — noon to 4 p.m. at Rapid City Moose Lodge in Rapid City

Derek Allen Jenson — 11 a.m. at Fountain Springs Church EAST in Rapid City

James Jon Jerred — 1 p.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City

