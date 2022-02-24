 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Services for Feb. 25

Gary Wayne Fine — 11 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

LaVern Johnson — 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church in Rapid City

Evelyn B. Pullen — 11 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Lester "Les" Weishaar — 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Black Hills in Piedmont

