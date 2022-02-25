 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Services for Feb. 26

  • 0

Michael Andrew Baer — 10 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Edward Bowker — 10 a.m. at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs

Lyda M. Busse — 10 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Robert "Bob" Jesso — 1 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Rosemary Maher — 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Lead

Everett R. Nordine — 1-3 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Jeremy J. Paulson — 2-5 p.m. at Kozlak-Radulovich Blaine Chapel in Spring Lake Park, Minn.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News