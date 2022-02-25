Services for Feb. 26

Michael Andrew Baer — 10 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rapid City
Edward Bowker — 10 a.m. at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs
Lyda M. Busse — 10 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Rapid City
Robert "Bob" Jesso — 1 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City
Rosemary Maher — 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Lead
Everett R. Nordine — 1-3 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City
Jeremy J. Paulson — 2-5 p.m. at Kozlak-Radulovich Blaine Chapel in Spring Lake Park, Minn.
