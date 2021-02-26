 Skip to main content
Services for Feb. 27
Robert Hegr — 2 p.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

Paul M. Johnson — 11 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Hill City

Shane C. Milks — 2 p.m. at Old School Gym in Buffalo

