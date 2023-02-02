Remi Jane Brunson — 11 a.m. at New Underwood Gym in New Underwood

Herbert R. Charbonneau, Jr. — 10: 30 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Erdine Adell Couch — 10 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Glenn E. Riley — 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Belle Fourche

Pamela Diane Sachtjen — 2 p.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City

James O. Weaver — 2 p.m. at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Rapid City

Dorothy Marie Wiederhold —10 a.m. at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Rapid City