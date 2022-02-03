 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Services for Feb. 4

Fern Boomer — 2 p.m. at Martin Community Cemetery 

Catherine Ann Curtin — 10:30 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Rapid City 

Charlotte Gabriel — 2 p.m. at American Legion Hall in Philip 

David Raa Martin — 10 a.m. at South Canyon Lutheran Church in Rapid City 

Susan Denise Palmer — 1 p.m. at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche 

Bonnie L. (Little Crow) Walker — 10 a.m. at Faith Temple Church of God in Christ in Rapid City 

