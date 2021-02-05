 Skip to main content
Services for Feb. 6
Marie Biegler — 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Timber Lake

Cheryl McMillan — 11 a.m. CST at Messiah Lutheran Church in Murdo

Mary Rafferty — 10:30 a.m. at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Rapid City

Robert L. Steele — 2 p.m. at Landmark Community Church in Rapid City

