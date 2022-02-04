 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Services for Feb. 7

Carter L. Feuillerat — 11 a.m. at South Canyon Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Alfred L. "Al" Miller — 10 a.m. at The Foundry in Rapid City

Wanda M. Stapelberg — 10 a.m. at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Rapid City

